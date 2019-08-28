Are St. Charbel’s Miracles Leading Muslims to Catholicism?

How a Mysterious Apparition Cured This Paralyzed Woman
One of the many miracles attributed to St Charbel is the healing of Nohad El Shami from Mezarib in Mount Lebanon. At the time of the miracle, Shami was a 55-year-old mother of twelve.
On January 9, 1993, she suffered hemiplegia (paralysis of one side of the body), due to the obstruction and blockage of portions of both her left and right brain arteries.
Her doctors concluded that recovery was unlikely, as no treatment for her condition existed.
Full article
Clicks16
- Report
Social networks