New Gag: Amazon Deacon First "Ordained" in "Indigenous Rite”

Mitù Bishop Medardo de Jesús Henao del Río, Colombia, recently ordained a native deacon in "two rites," the Roman rite and an [so far unknown] "indigenous rite.”
At the October 10 Amazon Synod’s presser, Henao explained that this "rite" consisted in "indigenous leaders" placing "a crown on the deacon’s head.”
According to Henao, the "crown" is a symbol for a man "acquiring the wisdom of the people and sharing it with the community.” However, sacramental ordination is not about acquiring "wisdom of the people."
After some dancing, a second Novus Ordo ordination followed and then a Eucharist. Henao believes that it is "essential" to assimilate some native values and to incorporate elements from their [pagan] rituals, “We cannot stigmatise everything, there are the myths, the rituals.”
Henao was chosen and consecrated a bishop by then Columbia nuncio Ettore Balestrero who later incurred some problems.
#newsZtsuvvdmhn
Clicks205
- Report
Social networks
A pagan dressed up as priest and telling us how God's Church will be run.