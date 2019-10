New Gag: Amazon Deacon First "Ordained" in "Indigenous Rite”

Mitù Bishop Medardo de Jesús Henao del Río, Colombia, recently ordained a native deacon in "two rites," the Roman rite and an [so far unknown] "indigenous rite.”At the October 10 Amazon Synod’s presser, Henao explained that this "rite" consisted in "indigenous leaders" placing "a crown on the deacon’s head.”According to Henao, the "crown" is a symbol for a man "acquiring the wisdom of the people and sharing it with the community.” However, sacramental ordination is not about acquiring "wisdom of the people."After some dancing, a second Novus Ordo ordination followed and then a Eucharist. Henao believes that it is "essential" to assimilate some native values and to incorporate elements from their [pagan] rituals, “We cannot stigmatise everything, there are the myths, the rituals.”Henao was chosen and consecrated a bishop by then Columbia nuncio Ettore Balestrero who later incurred some problems