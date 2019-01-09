Francis Feels “Annoyance" At the Church

The Gospel is not - as Pope Francis keeps saying - "revolutionary." Monsignor Nicola Bux, an adviser to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, told QuotidianoDiFoggia.it (January 4).Bux explained that this false idea was inspired by Marxism and was fashionable in the 70s.According to him, certain Francis statements are a fruit of Francis' personal "complacency" and "annoyance" at the Church.But Bux points out that a pope may not propagate his private ideas in lieu of the Catholic doctrine.