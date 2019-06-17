Leftwing Activism: Francis Warns of “Authoritarian Tendencies”

Pope Francis has received a delegation of the Italian trade union Cgil during a June 15 private audience.
They discussed an alleged risk of “authoritarian tendencies” in Italy, a mantra that is often used by the left whenever it is not in power, like presently in Italy.
Cgil is historically linked to the Italian Communist Party. Pope Francis is known for his authoritarian tendencies and has been called a “dictator pope.”
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsBxoyzvyvlr
Clicks217
- Report
Social networks