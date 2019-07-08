Sensation: Vatican Lifted Diplomatic Immunity of Paris Nuncio

The Holy See has waived the immunity of the Paris Nuncio, Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 74, Vatican press speaker Alessandro Gisotti announced (July 8).
Ventura faces four complaints of homosexual fingering involving buttocks or thighs. Some complainants are homosexuals.
There is also a similar complaint filed in Ottawa about a 2008 incident when Ventura was serving in Canada.
Even more homoheretics...all day long homoheretics...Lord clean your Church. Send us the Pope we need not the one we deserve