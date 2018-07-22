Evangelical Pastor Destroys Statue of Our Lady

HsbNoticias.com

The self-proclaimed Protestant "pastor" Elías Ospina Gazcon has demonstratively destroyed a statue of Our Lady of Lourdes with a hammer according to(July 18).The sacrilege took place on a public square in Mompox, Columbia, on July 16, the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.HsbNoticias.com quotes Mompox resident Jaquelin Amaris, "What this bandit has done, is an offense. We respect their religion and do not get involved with these people who, although they do not want to accept it, were baptised in the Catholic Church. Now they believe they are the most cultured and that, after their 'conversion' they can change the world, but they are wrong."