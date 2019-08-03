Nine saints about this real place of punishment

St. Bernard:

St. Catherine of Siena:

St. Alphonsus Maria de Liguori:

St. Ignatius of Loyola

St. Anthony Mary Claret:

St. Justin Marytr:

St. Cyprian of Carthage:

St. Ephrem of Syria:

St. Wolfrand:

“I am filled with fear and trembling, and all my bones are shaken at the thought of that unhappy country of the damned.”“I saw the torments of hell and those of purgatory; no words can describe them. Had poor mortals the faintest idea of them, they would suffer a thousand deaths rather than undergo the least of their torments during a single day.”“Poor Judas! Above seventeen hundred years have elapsed since he has been in Hell, and his Hell is still only beginning.”"Let us fancy we see hell, and imagine what is worst to behold – a horrible cavern full of black flames. Sulphur, devils, dragons, fire, swords, arrows, and innumerable damned who roar in despair. Imagine the worst you can, and then say, ‘All this is nothing compared to hell.'”“The natural fire that we see during this life has great power to burn and torment. Yet this is not even a shadow of the fire of Hell.”“No more is it possible for the evildoer, the avaricious, and the treacherous to hide from God than it is for the virtuous. Every man will receive the eternal punishment or reward which his actions deserve. Indeed, if all men recognized this, no one would choose evil even for a short time, knowing that he would incur the eternal sentence of fire. On the contrary, he would take every means to control himself and to adorn himself in virtue, so that he might obtain the good gifts of God and escape the punishments.”“The wicked bodies of the condemned shall simmer and blaze in those living fires.”“Alas! Of what kind is that place of wailing and of gnashing of teeth… at which even Satan shudders? O Woe! What kind of place is it, where the unsleeping worm dies not? What dread misery to be sent into outer darkness? Of what kind of angels placed over these torments, who pitiless and frightful, punish by casting in there, while at the same time the reproach most grievously? Then shall those already in the midst of the torments cry out with pleading voices, and there will be no one to speak for them to the Lord, and they shall not be heard.”“Alas! I could not bear the sight of them. How could I, as the mere noise of these despairing yells caused me an unbearable horror?” St. Lydwine of Schiedam 10) “Do not neglect the grace that is offered to you. The God who offers the sinner pardon, does not promise him tomorrow.”