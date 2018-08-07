Rich Homosexual Baptises Surrogate Baby in Buenos Aires Cathedral

Clarín.com

The rich Argentinian homosexual choreographer Flavio Mendoza, 43, organised a show baptism for his surrogate baby in the Cathedral of Buenos Aires. Mendoza was accompanied by his current gay accomplice, Daniel Allodi, 32.According to(August 5), Allodi, who is the owner of a solarium, played a leading role during the event.The baby was born in April by a paid surrogate mother, a procedure costing up to 130'000 Dollars.Mendoza celebrated the gay event in the cathedral with prominent guests and published the pictures later on Internet.