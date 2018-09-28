Clicks189
Things Are "Even Worse" Than Exposed in Viganò Report
Against the present trend, pro-gay Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, a close friend of Pope Francis, promoted in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith an attitude of mercy toward abuser priests, Benjamin Leven writes in the pro-Francis Herder-Korrespondenz.de.
Benedict XVI named Coccopalmerio in 2010 a member of the Congregation. In 2015 he joined the Vatican authority that examines appeals of priests found guilty of abuses.
Coccopalmerio’s secretary, Monsignor Luigi Capozzi, was arrested after a gay- and drug-party in his Vatican appartment which he received thanks to Francis' direct intervention although people had warned him, writes Leven. Capozzi was also destined to become a bishop.
According to Leven the three priests who worked in the abuse section of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and who were personally dismissed by Francis, never were replaced.
He also knows that Francis personally impeded the creation of a criminal tribunal for bishops involved in covering-up sexual abuses.
Leven further writes that Vatican sources confirmed to him the truthfulness of the Viganò report but that “in reality things are even worse”.
#newsWdphenqcfs
