Heretical Pope: Bishop Schneider and Cardinal Burke Contradict Each Other

Bishop Athanasius Schneider stressed in a March 20 essay that it is not possible to depose a heretical pope and that such a pope does not lose his office automatically.
This position contradicts Cardinal Raymond Burke who stated in a CatholicWorldReport.com interview (December 19, 2016): “If a Pope would formally profess heresy he would cease, by that act, to be the Pope. It’s automatic.“
Burke's position would allow clerics to take things in their own hands refusing obedience to the heretical pope as, for instance, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, the founder of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X, has done.
