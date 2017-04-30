Clicks42
Misleading Declaration: The Copts will continue to rebaptize Catholics
On Friday Pope Francis and the Coptic Orthodox Patriarch Tawadros II signed a joint statement. It declares that they „will seek sincerely not to repeat the baptism that has been administered in either of our Churches for any person who wishes to join the other“.
The statement does not mean, that the Coptic Orthodox Church will end the heretic praxis of rebaptism. The German prelate Joachim Schrödel explains, that the Copts only „seek“ an end. Schrödel gave an interview to „domradio.de“. He has been in Kario for more than a decade.
On Saturday Schrödel has learned from a Cardinal, that the mutual recognition of baptism is not jet achieved. All bishops in the Coptic Orthodox Synod but Tawadros II do not recognice the Catholic baptism.
