Bishops Claims That Vatican Backs Him in Fighting Tridentine Mass

The ordeal of the faithful in Cremona, Italy, started when in March 2009 more than hundred of them asked for an Old Mass but then-bishop Dante Lafranconi, 79, rejected them.The years went by, the Commission Ecclesia Dei got involved, and the priest ready to say Mass died.Finally, forty Catholics took the things in their own hands starting a monthly Old Mass in a private chapel. The new bishop, Antonio Napolioni, 61, killed it after two months.A new initiative started in January 2017, when the faithful informed Napolioni that they had found a church and a priest willing to celebrate Mass. Napolioni rejected their request.In spring 2018 another priest started saying the Old Mass. Around 60, mostly young people, attended. But in February 2019, Napolioni stopped it, contradicting Benedict XVI's Summorum Pontificium.During a recent parish meeting Napolioni declared that he will never allow the Old Mass in his diocese and that his decision is backed by the Vatican.Now the last word is with the Vatican.