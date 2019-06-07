George Soros Praises Pope Francis

“Pope Francis delivered an important message when he asked for forgiveness for the discrimination against, segregation, and mistreatment of Roma people,” the U.S. oligarch George Soros tweeted on June 3.Agostino Nobile writes on MarcoTosatti.it (June 7) that in 1944 the 14-year-old Soros assisted his Jewish father, Tivadar Schwartz, in helping the National-Socialists confiscate the properties of Jews who were then sent to death camps.Schwartz had bought himself fake documents that showed that he was ethnic Hungarian and changed his surname to Soros.In an 1998 interview in the 60 Minutes Interview program the oligarch admitted that he had no sense of guilt. "It’s like in business," he commented, "if I hadn’t done it, it would have been done by somebody else."At least, Soros has not lost the sense of the alleged "guilt" of others.