Cardinal Müller: Synods’ “Mother Earth” Blabla Is Pagan

The term "Mother Earth" used in the Synods’ working document is "a pagan expression,” Cardinal Müller told IlFoglio.it (October 7).He explained to the unbelievers who are meeting at the Amazon Synod disguised as bishops that the earth is God’s creation, that the Church is our mother in faith, and that Christ gave his life "for the salvation of men, not of the planet.”Müller declared that the Church is not allowed to champion any ideology. He mentioned "‘gender’ or environmentalist neopaganism.”"Mother Earth" corresponds to the Andean fertility goddess Pachamama whom some tribes consider to be cruel. Pachamama is the mother of the idols Inti (sun) and Killa (moon).