Clicks51
Francis Concealed ‘Gaudete et Exsultate’ from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith
Pope Francis showed his Apostolic Exhortation Gaudete et Exsultate - also known als Gaudete et Insultate - only in the last moment to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, shortly before it was published.
According to ncregister.com (April 25), the dicastery “was unable to provide few if any recommendations or amendments to the text”.
The exhortation is mainly aimed at those who criticise Francis' other heretical document Amoris Laetitia.
Picture: © Mazur, catholicchurch.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsHvtzbjhccg
According to ncregister.com (April 25), the dicastery “was unable to provide few if any recommendations or amendments to the text”.
The exhortation is mainly aimed at those who criticise Francis' other heretical document Amoris Laetitia.
Picture: © Mazur, catholicchurch.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsHvtzbjhccg