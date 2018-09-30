Clicks125
La Civiltà Cattolica: Francis Is the Victim of a Conspiracy
“It is no longer possible for journalists to keep quiet about the fact that there is a disinformation campaign against Pope Francis which links American and Russian interests. You don’t have to read only Antonio Spadaro to understand that.”
This September 29 tweet of the once respected Vatican journal La Civiltà Cattolica is exhilarating the Internet.
Answering on Twitter Father Peter Totleben OP found the solution, “Do you know the quickest way to diffuse a disinformation campaign? For Francis to come clean about what is going on in Rome. But he can't because too many of his allies would fall in disgrace.”
Fr Ryan Humphries adds, “Pope Francis’ silence is his own failure. Blaming Russia is just Peronist gaslighting”.
#newsVbsrjpzgvy
This September 29 tweet of the once respected Vatican journal La Civiltà Cattolica is exhilarating the Internet.
Answering on Twitter Father Peter Totleben OP found the solution, “Do you know the quickest way to diffuse a disinformation campaign? For Francis to come clean about what is going on in Rome. But he can't because too many of his allies would fall in disgrace.”
Fr Ryan Humphries adds, “Pope Francis’ silence is his own failure. Blaming Russia is just Peronist gaslighting”.
#newsVbsrjpzgvy