NJ Pastor Removes Homosexual Man From Parish Website After CM Investigation

by William Mahoney, Ph.D. • ChurchMilitant.com • July 23, 2019
Bp. James Checchio ignores parishioners' concerns SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (ChurchMilitant.com) - A pastor in the diocese of Metuchen, New Jersey, removed the name of a practicing homosexual serving as the facilitator of a parish LGBT group after Bp. James Checchio contacted him in response to a Church Militant investigation.
Church of the Sacred Heart in South Plainfield hosts an LGBT Faith Sharing Group called "In God's Image" (IGI).
Church Militant confirmed that a number of parishioners in Metuchen have called and written Bp. Checchio for months to express their concerns.www.churchmilitant.com/…/nj-bishop-allow…
The brochure for the group offers an unclear statement regarding the group's adherence to Catholic Church teaching:
Rooted in peace & justice, we are a parish-based group, sharing faith and support with gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender adults, 18 and over, their families and friends, with outreach to the Metuchen Diocese and our sisters and brothers across our local community. We acknowledge and respect the teaching of the Roman Catholic Church and strive to create an environment where people may honestly and faithfully share their stories. Though we are a Catholic group in origin, our invitation and welcome is open to people of all faith traditions.
David Harvie with his husband
Reverend John Alvarado, pastor of Sacred Heart, was listed as the main contact for the group, while David Harvie — in a so-called same-sex marriage — was listed as "IGI Facilitator" on Friday. Harvie's name was removed from the website Monday after the diocese contacted the parish in response to this Church Militant investigation.
Church Militant confirmed that a number of parishioners in Metuchen have called and written Bp. Checchio for months to express their concerns about Harvie's role in an LGBT group ministering to Catholics.
They have also made multiple requests for face-to-face meetings, which have never been granted. Parishioners are deeply concerned and confused about the platform Sacred Heart is providing Harvie.
Checchio either fails to respond to requests or responds with general correspondence that never addresses Harvie or the LGBT group at Sacred Heart.
One parishioner told Church Militant that an official from the diocese, in response to multiple requests for a face-to-face meeting with Checchio, wrote, "No meeting will occur," claiming that Bp. Checcio was too busy.
Clicks74
- Report
Social networks