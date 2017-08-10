클릭 수134
Archbishop Lives "As If God Existed"
Spanish born Archbishop Santiago Agrelo Martínez O.F.M. of Tanger, Morocco, was asked on August 6 by El Mundo whether he believes in God.
His answer: "Believing is a personal choice that one meditates many times in one's life. I would respond that I try to live as if God existed ... one could also live as if God would not exist, but I cannot imagine that."
Picture: Santiago Agrelo Martínez, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsYxtrscqmmu
