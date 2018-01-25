Cardinal Zen “Lined Up In The Cold” To Meet Francis

Taiwan News

Retired Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen flew from Hong Kong to Rome in order to deliver in “a secret mission” a letter on behalf of Chinese [underground] Catholics to Pope Francis.Although he is a Cardinal, Zen has no direct access to Francis.Therefore the 86-year-old Cardinal had to "line up in the cold" at the General Audience on Wednesday with other petitioners to deliver the letter to Francis,(January 25) writes. Francis promised Zen "to read" the letter.