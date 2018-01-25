Language
Clicks
342
en.news

Cardinal Zen “Lined Up In The Cold” To Meet Francis

Retired Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen flew from Hong Kong to Rome in order to deliver in “a secret mission” a letter on behalf of Chinese [underground] Catholics to Pope Francis.

Although he is a Cardinal, Zen has no direct access to Francis.

Therefore the 86-year-old Cardinal had to "line up in the cold" at the General Audience on Wednesday with other petitioners to deliver the letter to Francis, Taiwan News (January 25) writes. Francis promised Zen "to read" the letter.

Picture: © michael_swan, CC BY-ND, #newsFinixkwuus
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Rafał_Ovile
Any Cardinal who would hunger and thirst to meet pope Benedict XVI would be warmly greeted and comforted after the audience, as other Cardinals once were: "The Lord wins in the end!". Cardinal Zen would do a great job to teach remaining faithful Catholics how to establish catacumbs under dictatorship...
Like
More