Vatican: Seal of Confession always inviolable, despite civil law
In a note published on Monday, the Vatican reaffirms the inviolability of the Seal of Confession, saying any political or legislative attempts to force priests to reveal what is said in the confessional is a violation of religious freedom.
By Devin Watkins
The Apostolic Penitentiary released the “Note on the importance of the internal forum and the inviolability of the Sacramental Seal” on Monday.
Approved for publication by Pope Francis on 21 June, the Note (written in Italian) upholds the absolute inviolability of the Seal of Confession, meaning that priests can never be forced to reveal what they learn in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
“The inviolable secrecy of Confession derives directly from revealed divine law and is rooted in the very nature of the sacrament, to the point of admitting no exception in the ecclesial or, even less so, in the civil sphere. In the celebration of the Sacrament of Reconciliation, in fact, the very essence of Christianity itself and of the Church is encapsulated: the Son of God became man to save us, and He decided to involve the Church, as a “necessary instrument” in this work of salvation, and, in her, those whom He has chosen, called, and constituted as His ministers,” the Note reads.
Violation of religious freedom
Any political or legislative pressure to override this sacramental seal, it continues, would be “an unacceptable offense” against the Church’s freedom, which comes from God and not human institutions, and would be “a violation of religious freedom”. “Violation of the Seal would equal a violation of the poor person that is within the sinner.” www.vaticannews.va/…/vatican-states-…