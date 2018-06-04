Clicks63
Again And Again – Francis Refuses to Kneel In Front of the Blessed Sacrament
Pope Francis celebrated a Corpus Christi Mass on June 3 in Ostia near Rome.
In his homily he focused on Jesus [allegedly] preparing for us “a place and a meal”.
The procession after Mass was led by another priest. In the first row behind the monstrance went a group of women wearing white albs, looking like deaconesses.
Francis precided the concluding with the Eucharistic Blessing. A kneeler was prepared standing in front of the altar.
As usually Francis refused to kneel or bow his knee before the Blessed Sacrament.
#newsOzmbfkddly
In his homily he focused on Jesus [allegedly] preparing for us “a place and a meal”.
The procession after Mass was led by another priest. In the first row behind the monstrance went a group of women wearing white albs, looking like deaconesses.
Francis precided the concluding with the Eucharistic Blessing. A kneeler was prepared standing in front of the altar.
As usually Francis refused to kneel or bow his knee before the Blessed Sacrament.
#newsOzmbfkddly