Again And Again – Francis Refuses to Kneel In Front of the Blessed Sacrament

Pope Francis celebrated a Corpus Christi Mass on June 3 in Ostia near Rome.

In his homily he focused on Jesus [allegedly] preparing for us “a place and a meal”.

The procession after Mass was led by another priest. In the first row behind the monstrance went a group of women wearing white albs, looking like deaconesses.
Francis precided the concluding with the Eucharistic Blessing. A kneeler was prepared standing in front of the altar.

As usually Francis refused to kneel or bow his knee before the Blessed Sacrament.

