Even Bergoglio Devotee Admits: „Francis Is Mis-Quoting Canon Law”
Pope Francis said on June 21 in the aeroplane from Geneva that canon law allows bishops but not bishops’ conferences to introduce intercommunion.
Francis called a sacrilegious German proposal on intercommunion “not a novelty”, “well done”, “a restrictive document”, “well thought”, “with ecclesial spirit” claiming that it corresponds to canon law.
According to Francis, individual bishops have a right to decide about intercommunion [which is not true].
Even the Bergoglian journalist Robert Mickens who has insulted Benedict XVI as “the rat”, said on Twitter (June 22) that Francis has gotten “this terribly wrong” and that he was “mis-quoting” canon law.
Canon 844 allows non-Catholics to receive Communion “if the danger of death is present or if, in the judgment of the diocesan bishop or conference of bishops [sic!], some other grave necessity urges it”.
Mixed marriages are not nor should any marriage be a “grave necessity”.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsIvapznwpxi
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsIvapznwpxi