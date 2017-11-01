Theologian Honored by Francis Sharply Criticises Him

Capuchin Father Thomas Weinandy, a known theologian and former chief of staff for the U.S. Bishops' Committee on Doctrine, wrote a letter to Pope Francis telling him that he is causing "chronic confusion," appointing bishops who "scandalize" the faithful, "demeaning" the importance of doctrine, and prompting ordinary Catholics to "lose confidence in their supreme shepherd."Father Weinandy asks Francis whether he has noticed that the majority of bishops throughout the world are remarkably silent although Francis frequently encourages them to speak their mind and to not be fearful of what the pope may think. Weinandy explains this phenomenon like this, "Bishops are quick learners, and what many have learned from your pontificate is not that you are open to criticism, but that you resent it." And, "Many fear that if they speak their mind, they will be marginalized or worse."In 2012 Pope Francis awarded Father Weinandy with the Pro Pontifice et Ecclesiae medal for his work on behalf of the Pontiff and the Church, one of the highest honors in the Catholic Church.In 2014 Francis appointed Weinandy to the International Theological Commission for a five-year term.