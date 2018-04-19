Clicks360
Francis Wanted Letter Rejecting Intercommunion to Remain "Secret"
Edward Pentin confirmed the report that the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith has rejected the German bishops' proposal to give communion to Protestants [although this is a normal practice in this country].
Pentin’s source added that regarding this matter, there are “no differences” between Archbishop Ladaria and his predecessor, Cardinal Gerhard Müller.
Pentin has learned “that the Pope wants the letter [rejecting the proposal] to remain secret for reasons unknown”.
Picture: © European Parliament, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsNmaxqrapam
Pentin’s source added that regarding this matter, there are “no differences” between Archbishop Ladaria and his predecessor, Cardinal Gerhard Müller.
Pentin has learned “that the Pope wants the letter [rejecting the proposal] to remain secret for reasons unknown”.
Picture: © European Parliament, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsNmaxqrapam