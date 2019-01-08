Clicks480
Francis Claims That There is Full Communion With “All” Chinese Regime-Bishops
During his annual address to the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See (January 7), Pope Francis hailed his secret agreement with the Chinese regime as one of his major initiatives in 2018.
Expressing his satisfaction he claimed that for the first time after so many years, all bishops in China were in full communion with the Pope.
However, according to the Vatican agreement only seven regime-bishops were accepted of which two are known to be married with children.
There are about 65 Chinese regime-bishops.
