Francis Want The Church To "Change": Commonplaces, Feelings and Slogans

The Church needs to "change,” writes Pope Francis in his April 2 document Christus Vivit, the Apostolic Exhortation resuming the October 2018 Youth Synod.
The 67-pages document is full of fluffy propaganda. Francis writes against “male authoritarianism,” warns of becoming a “museum,” and advocates for an “open Church” that sets aside "narrow [liberal?] preconceptions” and “listens more” to "the youth."
Francis wants to free the Church from those [liberals?] who make her "grow old," encase her in the [liberal?] past, hold her back or keep her at a [liberal?] standstill.”
He calls for “open doors” for young people who "belong to other religions" or who "distance themselves from religion altogether.”
Francis prefers subjective feelings over solid doctrine, “Rather than being too concerned with communicating a great deal of doctrine, let us first try to awaken and consolidate the great experiences that [allegedly] sustain the Christian life.”
