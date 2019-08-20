Adultery Bishop: “Seeing Salvini Holding Rosary Beads, Hurt Me”

Gozo’s Bishop Mario Grech, Malta, confessed to a local radio station on August 17 that he was “hurt” when he saw the Italian Minister Matteo Salvini of the Interior invoking the patron saints of Europe and holding rosary beads in his hands.
He insinuated that Catholics who warn of illegal mass-immigration wish for a “Church-sect” and stop an alleged “renewal process” that was “initiated by the Church 60 years ago.”
Grech made headlines as an ardent support for Communion of unrepentant adulterers.
Picture: Mario Grech, Matteo Salvini, #newsGktxatspdg
