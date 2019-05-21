Cardinal Believes: Confusion in Church is "Purification"

Christ will change the "confusion" that presently governs the Church, Utrecht Cardinal Willem Eijk, Netherlands, told NcRegister.com (May 17).He pointed out that the Church is the "eldest enterprise in the whole world.” And “We’ve existed for 2,000 years and we will exist until the end of times.”Eijk calls it difficult to understand what God means with the current confusion. But he expects to understand its meaning “afterwards.”His guess is that this is a time of "purification" for the Church, "Perhaps we need it."