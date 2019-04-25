French Interior Minister: “Notre Dame Is Not A Cathedral”

French Interior minister Christophe Castaner, a socialist and free mason, said in a Twitter video (April 16, below) after the fire in the Paris Cathedral, “Notre Dame is not a cathedral.”
He added: "It is our common good. It is where we gather. It is our strength. It is our history.” French Freemasonry is rabidly anticlerical.
Several anticlerical politicians and architects announced their plans to "rebuild" the cathedral with secularist elements in an attempt to deprive it of its Catholic identity.
On March 19, Castaner admitted during a debate of the Frech Parliament that there had been 1063 "anti-christian events" in 2018 alone, but went on relativizing and belittling this.
Picture: © GodefroyParis, CC BY-SA, #newsLrqqwnvqni
What do you expect under the rule of Francis? Clericalism of Notre Dame?