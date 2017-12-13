Only A Council Can Decide Whether Francis Is a Heretic – By Father Reto Nay

Argentinean Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, Pope Francis' personal theologian, said that his master is unimpressed by criticisms pronounced against him.Talking to the radical Spanish webpage Religión Digital (December 7) Fernández added that Francis does not lose his sleep over criticisms that he is a “heretic or schismatic”. It is unclear, whom Fernández has in mind. To my knowledge none of Francis’ important critics have made such claims.But since Fernández has brought it up: As in the case of Pope Honorius I (+638) only a future Council will be able to authoritatively answer Fernández' innuendo. Archbishop Fernández should know this.