Language
Clicks
155
en.news

Only A Council Can Decide Whether Francis Is a Heretic – By Father Reto Nay

Argentinean Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, Pope Francis' personal theologian, said that his master is unimpressed by criticisms pronounced against him.

Talking to the radical Spanish webpage Religión Digital (December 7) Fernández added that Francis does not lose his sleep over criticisms that he is a “heretic or schismatic”. It is unclear, whom Fernández has in mind. To my knowledge none of Francis’ important critics have made such claims.

But since Fernández has brought it up: As in the case of Pope Honorius I (+638) only a future Council will be able to authoritatively answer Fernández' innuendo. Archbishop Fernández should know this.

Picture: Víctor Manuel Fernández, © uca.edu.ar, CC BY-SA, #newsDmxlwffigc
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
Thank you Tuccio for making it clear that ‘sleep’ is definitely NOT one of Francis’ problems......phew! I’m so glad. That’s one thing less to worry about
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
‘Tuccio’ Manuel Fernandez he not know nothing.
Reminds me of another Manuel ‘who knows nothing’ he’s from Barcelona www.youtube.com/watch
Like
More