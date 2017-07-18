Vatican Talks Like “Planned Parenthood” or Gay-Rights-Groups

La Civiltà Cattolica

Pope Francis' mouthpiece Father Antonio Spadaro SJ polemicised inin a much observed article against “Evangelical Fundamentalism and Catholic Integralism in the USA”. Before publicationis revised by the Holy See.Journalist Robert Royal writes onthat the main fear of the article is “that the collaboration of Catholics and Evangelicals in fighting the culture war is really a bid to create a theocracy in America”.He comments, “You usually hear a charge like that from [the abortion network] Planned Parenthood or gay-rights groups or fringe academics. Not from the Vatican.”Royal sees indeed “something like an emerging theocracy in the United States”, namely “the theocracy of sexual absolutism that cannot tolerate pluralism or dissent”.