Is this the Vatican's Answer to the Viganò Statement?
The Vatican press office published a verbose October 6 statement regarding the McCarrick case.
It claims that the New York Archdiocese notified the Holy See in September 2017 about accusations against McCarrick dating back to the 1970s. This may be true, but there have been others who informed the Vatican before.
The investigation started only after the tip from New York. Its results will be made public.
The statement acknowledges “that choices were taken that would not be consonant with a contemporary approach to such issues”.
But it does not answer the main question brought up by Archbishop Viganò according to which very many knew for decades that McCarrick was a gay abuser and Francis was told about it by Viganò in June 2013.
Nevertheless Francis rehabilitated the ultraliberal McCarrick and made him a councilor and kingmaker of bishops.
