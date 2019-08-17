German Bishop: Church "May Bless" Gay Fornication

“The Church may bless gay couples,” retired Münster auxiliary bishop Dieter Geerlings, 72, Germany, claimed during an event in Saint Joseph parish in Münster, Germany, August 15.Geerlings was appointed in 2010 by Benedict XVI and resigned 2017 due to ill-health.According to Kirche-und-Leben.de, he told the audience that his “opinion” did not correspond to Church teaching [as if this discrepancy would be of little importance].Geerlings believes that it is “already now” possible to change Church teaching about [gravely sinful] homosexual fornication.Elisabeth Frenke, a pastoral collaborator, confirmed this by adding that she knows priests [in the plural] who already "bless" homosexuals.This proves that Geerlings was deceiving the listeners, by speaking in the future about what already is happening in the present.