Francis Seemingly Dismisses Female Deacons

On female deacons, we need to look back to the Church's beginning, Pope Francis told the International Union of Superiors General on May 10,
“If there wasn't such a thing, if the Lord did not want a sacramental ministry for women, it doesn't go.”
The Church cannot alter revelation nor dogmatic teachings, Francis explained, “We are Catholics, but if any of you want to found another church you are free to go.”
But that's exactly what Francis did at the same audience claiming that death penalty is now [allegedly] "immoral" while fifty years ago it was not.
