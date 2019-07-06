More "Dubia" Directed at Francis: Does Francis Encourage Priests to Lie?

Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, 87, published on his blog (July 5) "Dubia" (doubts) concerning the Vatican guidelines for the registration of Chinese clergy with the regime.
Signing the registration requires them to renege the Faith because the regime does not respect it and requires the signatories to do the same, Zen explains.
He shows that the guidelines (§5) "resolves" this problem by saying that "for the good of the community" a priest/bishop can sign everything the government requires while, at the same time, not accepting what he signed.
But this is "against all fundament moral theology," Zen observes, "If valid, this would justify even apostasy!"
Zen concludes, "This document has radically turned upside what is normal and what is abnormal, what is rightful and what is pitiable."
The guidelines implement the Vatican's secret agreement with China after which, according to Zen, "nothing has changed" including minors under 18 being being banned from participating in any religious activity.
