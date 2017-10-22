Forcing Christians to Take Part in Gay Pseudo Weddings?

theblaze.com

“No matter how you read the Bill of Rights, there’s no way to interpret it as granting the government permission to force a private citizen to take part in a gay wedding” writes Matt Walsh on(September 19).Wash recounts that he was admonished on Twitter “not to force his morality on other people”. His answer, “I’m not ‘forcing my morality on you’ — you’re forcing your immorality on me.”