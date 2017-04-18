Novena to Our Lady of Good Counsel April 17-25

Clicks 59

Novena - Oremus

O Holy Virgin, moved by the painful uncertainty we experience in choosing the true and the good,

we cast ourselves at thy feet and invoke thee under the sweet title of Our Lady of Good Counsel.

We beseech thee: come to our aid at this moment in our worldly sojourn when the twin darkness-es

of error and evil plot our ruin by leading minds and hearts astray.

O Seat of Wisdom and Star of the Sea, enlighten the victims of doubt and of error

so that they might not be seduced by evil masquerading as good;

strengthen them against the hostile and corrupting forces of passion and sin.

Mother of Good Counsel, obtain for us from thy Divine Son the love of virtue and the strength to choose,

in doubtful and difficult situations, the course agreeable to our salvation.

Supported by thy hand, we shall thus journey without harm along the paths

taught us by the word and example of Jesus, Our Savior,

following the Son of Truth and Justice in freedom and safety across the battlefield

of life under the guidance of thy maternal Star,

until at length we come into the harbor of salvation to enjoy with thee unalloyed and everlasting peace.

Amen



(+Pope Pius XII ~ 23 January 1953)