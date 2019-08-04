Clicks56
Sister Anupama Is Hunting Bishop

Sister Anupama has alleged evidence tampering in the case of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkalm, 55, India, who is accused of having raped a nun between 2014 and 2016.

The complaint regards the cyber forensic report about Mulakkal’s SIM card, mobile phone, and hard disk, according to TimesNowNews.com (July 28).

A judge found that an earlier copy submitted by the forensic lab was different from the one produced by police.

Sister Anupama has been leading a movement to seek justice for the nun who was allegedly raped by Mulakkal.

She alleged that Mulakkal himself is behind the conspiracy to sabotage the case against him.

