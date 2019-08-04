Sister Anupama Is Hunting Bishop

Sister Anupama has alleged evidence tampering in the case of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkalm, 55, India, who is accused of having raped a nun between 2014 and 2016.The complaint regards the cyber forensic report about Mulakkal’s SIM card, mobile phone, and hard disk, according to TimesNowNews.com (July 28).A judge found that an earlier copy submitted by the forensic lab was different from the one produced by police.Sister Anupama has been leading a movement to seek justice for the nun who was allegedly raped by Mulakkal.She alleged that Mulakkal himself is behind the conspiracy to sabotage the case against him.