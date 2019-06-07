Clicks74
Radio Vatican: Latin Will Be Back

From June 8, the Italian Radio Vatican will broadcast every Saturday for five minutes a Latin newscast about Pope Francis and the Holy See. It will also be accessible as podcast.

The name: “Hebdomada Papae, notitiae Vaticanae latine redditae” – The Week of the Pope – Vatican News in Latin.”

The newscast will always be followed by a program dedicated to the rediscovery of the importance and beauty of Latin.

Radio Vatican already transmits a daily Novus Ordo Mass in Latin.

