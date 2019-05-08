Francis Repeats His Heresy: Religious Diversity Is "Human Wealth"

Pope Francis has called "to recognize cultural, religious and social diversity as human wealth and not as a threat." Doing so, is for him "the right attitude.”
He made this heretical statement as side note in a talk during a May 4 audience for the Swiss Guard, according to Vatican.va.
Francis' claim is a variant of his heretical Abu Dhabi declaration which pretends that the pluralism of religions is "God-willed."
But "religious diversity" is not "human wealth" but a source of confusion. God does not speak through religions which contradict each other. He only and exclusively speaks through His son who is the head of the Church.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZdbfcihpuk
