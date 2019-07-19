Francis Leaves Cardinal Zen With Empty Promise

During an early July meeting with Pope Francis and Cardinal Parolin, Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen discussed the Vatican document allowing Catholic priests to register with the schismatic Chinese Regime church.
Francis assured him that “I'm going to take care of that; I am going to look into the matter,” Zen told ChurchMilitant.com (July 17).
Zen returned to Hong Kong, but did not receive any reply since, because Francis is "very busy," he suggest. Francis is presently on holiday schedule.
Zen stresses that Cardinal Parolin knows how evil the Chinese Communists and that Francis is "misinformed" by Parolin.
As a consequence, Zen notices, that Francis says sometimes things, "that make people laugh at him.”
Zen informs that the persecution of Catholics in China increased since the September 2018 agreement with the Vatican.
Before, priests could celebrate Masses publicly, even in cities, although this was against the law. Since the agreement, this is not possible anymore.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsLumiedhqhd
Clicks27
- Report
Social networks