New Facts by Pro-Francis Journalist Bolster Viganò

Benedict XVI requested from Cardinal McCarrick already in 2007 to withdraw from the public because of his history of homosexual abuses according to Andrea Tornielli, a Pope Francis court journalist. McCarrick retired in 2006 as Washington Archbishop.Tornielli writes on LaStampa.it (September 10) that Benedict XVI asked from McCarrick to live in prayer and “keep a low profile”.Then U.S. Nuncio Pietro Sambi informed McCarrick several times about this decision without giving formal orders or imposing sanctions. McCarrick never retired to prayer and silence.Tornielli uses his information to undermine the credibility of whistle-blower Archbishop Viganò who claimed that Benedict XVI sanctioned McCarrick only in 2009 or 2010.But Tornielli misses the target because the fact remains that Francis, knowing about the abuses, rehabilitated McCarrick, made him a kingmaker for pro-gay bishops, and sent him around the world to give talks.