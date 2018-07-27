Language
Researcher: About Half of the U.S. Bishops Are Gay

Recent revelations about Cardinal Theodore McCarrick are only “the tip of the iceberg”, according to Father Dariusz Oko, a University lecturerer in Krakow, Poland.

Oko said to LifeSiteNews.com (July 26) that it is estimated that about 30-40% of priests and 40-50% of bishops in the USA have homosexual inclinations.

According to Oko “at least half of them, at least periodically, may commit serious abuses”.

He adds that the problem lies in the fact that [liberal] gay mafias are ruling dioceses, monasteries and seminaries. They even prevent the ordination of normal men.

Picture: Dariusz Oko, © Albigowa, CC BY-SA
Jungerheld
They rule, "even prevent the ordination of normal men"...why? Have normal men not been open to the priesthood as a vocation? Have gay men, in a past climate where they could not comfortably be "out" sought shelter in the Catholic clergy?

My concern is that the solution of the Francis Church is to allow priests to marry, when in fact, this is a terrible, non-solution that will give the Church a … More
