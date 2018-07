Researcher: About Half of the U.S. Bishops Are Gay

LifeSiteNews.com

Recent revelations about Cardinal Theodore McCarrick are only “the tip of the iceberg”, according to Father Dariusz Oko, a University lecturerer in Krakow, Poland.Oko said to(July 26) that it is estimated that about 30-40% of priests and 40-50% of bishops in the USA have homosexual inclinations.According to Oko “at least half of them, at least periodically, may commit serious abuses”.He adds that the problem lies in the fact that [liberal] gay mafias are ruling dioceses, monasteries and seminaries. They even prevent the ordination of normal men.