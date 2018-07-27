Clicks291
Researcher: About Half of the U.S. Bishops Are Gay
Recent revelations about Cardinal Theodore McCarrick are only “the tip of the iceberg”, according to Father Dariusz Oko, a University lecturerer in Krakow, Poland.
Oko said to LifeSiteNews.com (July 26) that it is estimated that about 30-40% of priests and 40-50% of bishops in the USA have homosexual inclinations.
According to Oko “at least half of them, at least periodically, may commit serious abuses”.
He adds that the problem lies in the fact that [liberal] gay mafias are ruling dioceses, monasteries and seminaries. They even prevent the ordination of normal men.
Picture: Dariusz Oko, © Albigowa, CC BY-SA, #newsNspzthqypb
