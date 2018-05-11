Francis Kills the One Church – Protestant Communion in Germany

KNA

Pope Francis has asked the German bishops to find "a provision” regarding giving Holy [?] Communion to Protestants, Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx told the German news agency(May 10). There is no legitimate way to introduce such a sacrilege into the Church.Marx explains Francis' course of action with his alleged attitude not “to exercise his power” but to find solutions "together". In reality, Francis is an autocrat who has little understanding of different opinions.Marx believes that the German bishops will find a unanimous solution at their next meeting, in other words, they will all agree [or be forced to agree] to sanction Protestant communion which, as a matter of fact, has been introduced in Germany decades ago.