Their Synod: Applause For "Married Priests" And "Female Ministries"

Hiding behind "most Catholic communities" in the Amazon [where there are almost no Catholics] who allegedly "request" the ordination of married men, Cardinal Claudio Hummes, 85, Francis' handpicked Relator General of the ongoing Amazon Synod, asked for abolishing celibacy already during the Synod's October 7 opening session.Hummes further claimed that a great number of women "lead" Catholic communities and therefore their service should be awarded with a “suitable ministry,” although such a "ministry" was never wanted by Christ.For both demands, Hummes received huge applause from the delegates of the Synod which is a meeting of the extremist Francis Party, not a representative gathering of the Church of Christ.