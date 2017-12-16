Archbishop Against Francis, No Communion To Adulterers

Vatican Radio

Archbishop Telesphore-George Mpundu of Lusaka, Zambia, has declared that the divorced and remarried are not allowed to receive the sacraments of penance and eucharist.Talking to(December 7), Mpundu noticed that spouses turn to the civil courts for divorce but not to the Church because she opposes divorce, “As soon as the courts grant them a divorce they remarry and return to the Church and want to be re-admitted to the sacraments of penance and the eucharist.”Mpundu explains that the Church does not recognize divorces granted by civil courts.