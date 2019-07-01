Amazon Missionary: Married Priests is “False Problem”

Considering married priests for Amazonia is a “false problem,” modernist French-born Father François Glory who spent thirty years as a missionary in Amazonia and who does not oppose married priests as such told La-Croix.com (June 17).He claims that there are 70.000 “communities” who do not have Sunday mass, “Communities that resist are those which establish the link between the word of God and their actions; the others are swallowed by the Evangelical Churches.”The ordination of married man “risks reinforcing clericalism” because the “basic ecclesia communities” function because of different ministries while “the clerical system concentrates all on one person,” Glory believes.For him, the local Church does not only live out of the “sacramental aspect” but also from its “social” and “prophetical” dimension. “Amazonia does not lack priests but witnesses,” he adds.Glory admits that he used to consider married priests a solution, “but my experience has made me change my opinion” also because in 80% Glory knows the communities are run by women, “But when a deacon, a priest arrives, he tends to take power.”He reminds that the Second Vatican Council introduced a permanent deacons for "remote areas," but they appeared mainly in Europe, “Now, I fear that it will me the same thing.”And, “One is talking about the possibility of ordaining married men only for Amazonia, but in the end, by opening this door, one is talking about Europe's problems.”