A Long List of “Embarrassing Figures“, Francis "Prefers, Protects and Defends"
Marco Tosatti published on January 21 a list of embarrassing figures whom Pope Francis “prefers, protects and defends”.
He mentions first the Cardinals who contributed to his election, Danneels, McCarrick, Mahony, Murphy O’Connor, and Errazuriz who is involved in the Chile abuses.
Tosatti adds the names of Cardinals he created like Farrell, Wuerl, Tobin, and of bishops he supports or supported like Barros, Pineda, Zanchetta, Peña Parra, adding Monsignor Ricca and the case of Argentinean Father Julio Grassi.
Tosatti further notices that since 26 August Francis refuses to answer accusations that he hushed up the McCarrick case.
According to Tosatti Francis may prefer people who have skeletons in the closet, “Who is more obedient and loyal than the one who is afraid? A pontiff who governs not with the Gospel but with dossiers?”
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsInfpttqjra
