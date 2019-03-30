Francis: Christian and Muslims believe in the same God

On the eve of his visit to Morocco (March 30-31), Pope Francis said in a video message on VaticanNews.va that “as Christians and Muslims we believe in God, the Creator and Merciful”.
He added that this God created men and women so that they might live as brothers and sisters, “respecting each other’s diversity and helping each other in their needs.”
This message repeats Francis heretical
Abu Dhabi declaration according to which the diversity of religions that contradict each other and religions which deny the Trinity and Incarnation are willed by God.
Erring is human element. However, if pertinacious and parallel with others being silently complicit in error at top hierarchy then it is grave diabolic delusion.
One who kills infidels and one who loves them. Wonder which is which??
Wow! I never knew that. So the muslins believe in Jesus Christ. But why do they hate the cross and murder Christians?