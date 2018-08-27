A Visit with the Society Of Saint Pius X in Wimbledon – by Dr Geoffrey Brushwood

During an evening in July I drove to the SSPX house in Wimbledon, England, defying the Tennis Traffic, in order to buy a 1962 Missal published by Angelus Press, the SSPX own press.Two priests and a lay brother who live there in a lovely house with a beautiful chapel invited me in. Both priests were dressed in cassock.How beautiful calm and peaceful this house was, and so beautifully appointed as any classic English house.Their chapel is small but can easily accommodate twenty people and the little wood panelled sanctuary would have room for a High Mass, without deacon sub-deacon and celebrant tripping over each other or the servers.I remember seeing a beautiful statue of Our Blessed Mother dressed in her Lourdes apparition described garment.As I didn’t have the right cash they even delayed their evening prayer schedule to wait for me to go get some change.Luckily their house is near some nice shops, and on my way back I bought some Argentine chocolate truffles for the Fathers.After paying for the Missal I asked one of the Fathers if I could make my confession and he very happily agreed. I had a beautiful confession in a proper confessional.I didn’t feel as if I’ve gone to “the other side”, in fact, it couldn’t be more natural.These are good priests. I can’t understand why they are “out” whilst Cardinal Marx or Nichols are “in”. I wouldn’t buy a used car from the latter two. Why would I go to confession to either one?I was cordially invited to come again and for tea.How sad that we are somehow kept apart with petty authoritarian nonsense from the ministrations of these good priests when we need more and more sound guidance and direction in the present mess we are in.I will consider a pastoral journey and consulting my conscious in an internal forum, will very soon decide that I can go and receive communion and attend Mass at the local SSPX Chapel rather than the heretical parish, literally at my doorstep where there is daily Eucharistic abuse and utter liberal drivel spewed out by the Trump bashing parish priest.